Microsoft SwiftKey keyboard app for iOS updated with haptic feedback support

Microsoft today released a new update for SwiftKey keyboard app on iOS devices. This new version 2.7.4 update comes with two new features.

First, Microsoft has added haptic feedback support to SwiftKey Keyboard. With this support, you can now choose to have haptic feedback on or off when typing. To enable this feature, go to Settings > Key haptic feedback.

Second, you can now find the currency symbol of your SIM card country on your SwiftKey Keyboard. SwiftKey will display the currency symbol only if it’s different to your current country settings.

SwiftKey highlights:

SwiftKey learns from you, including your word choice, emoji usage and more

Swipe typing or tap-to-type, whichever you prefer

Toolbar: the expandable menu filled with quick shortcuts

You can download the updated here from App Store.