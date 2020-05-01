Microsoft Surface Pro X gets a new firmware update to improve the Teams experience and more

Microsoft yesterday released new firmware update for the Surface Pro X device. The April 2020 updates comes with several improvements. This new update for the Surface Pro X improves the Teams experience, system stability while using the camera, Bluetooth connection reliability and more. You can find the full list of available updates below.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update
|Qualcomm(R) Adreno (TM) 680 GPU
|26.18.0901.8000
|Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth UART Transport Driver
|1.0.830.0
|Qualcomm(R) Bus Device
|1.0.1000.0000
|Qualcomm(R) Hexagon (TM) 690 DSP
|1.0.1020.1000
|Qualcomm(R) Hexagon (TM) 690 DSP
|1.0.1020.1000
|Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP
|1.0.900.0
|Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP
|1.0.900.0
|Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP
|1.0.900.0
|Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP
|1.0.900.0
|Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP
|1.0.900.1
|Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP
|1.0.900.1
|Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP
|1.0.900.1
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device
|1.0.820.0
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device
|1.0.900.0
|Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc
|1.0.860.0
|Surface Camera AVStream Mini Driver
|1.0.900.1
|Surface Hid Mini Driver
|3.10.139.0
|Surface Integration Driver
|20.74.139.0
|Surface Light Sensor
|1.35.139.0
|Surface Radio Monitor
|3.13.139.0
|Surface UEFI
|3.462.140.0
You can order Surface Pro X here from Microsoft Store.
Source: Microsoft via: WindowsCentral
