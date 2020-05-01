Microsoft Surface Pro X gets a new firmware update to improve the Teams experience and more

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Surface Pro X gets a new firmware update to improve the Teams experience and more 1

Microsoft yesterday released new firmware update for the Surface Pro X device. The April 2020 updates comes with several improvements. This new update for the Surface Pro X improves the Teams experience, system stability while using the camera, Bluetooth connection reliability and more. You can find the full list of available updates below.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware UpdateQualcomm(R) Adreno (TM) 680 GPU26.18.0901.8000

  • improves the Teams app experience.
Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth UART Transport Driver1.0.830.0

  • improves BT connection reliability.
Qualcomm(R) Bus Device1.0.1000.0000

  • improves system stability.
Qualcomm(R) Hexagon (TM) 690 DSP1.0.1020.1000

  • improves system stability.
Qualcomm(R) Hexagon (TM) 690 DSP1.0.1020.1000

  • improves system stability.
Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP1.0.900.0

  • improves system stability while using the camera.
Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP1.0.900.0

  • improves system stability while using the camera.
Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP1.0.900.0

  • improves system stability while using the camera.
Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP1.0.900.0

  • improves system stability while the using camera.
Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP1.0.900.1

  • improves system stability while the using camera.
Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP1.0.900.1

  • improves system stability while using the camera.
Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP1.0.900.1

  • improves system stability while using the camera.
Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device1.0.820.0

  • improves system stability.
Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device1.0.900.0

  • improves system stability.
Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc1.0.860.0

  • improves connection reliability.
Surface Camera AVStream Mini Driver1.0.900.1

  • improves system stability while using the camera.
Surface Hid Mini Driver3.10.139.0

  • improves system stability.
Surface Integration Driver20.74.139.0

  • improves adaptive brightness.
Surface Light Sensor1.35.139.0

  • improves adaptive brightness.
Surface Radio Monitor3.13.139.0

  • improves connectivity performance in the tablet mode.
Surface UEFI3.462.140.0

  • improves system stability.

You can order Surface Pro X here from Microsoft Store.

Source: Microsoft via: WindowsCentral

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments