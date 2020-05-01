Microsoft Surface Pro X gets a new firmware update to improve the Teams experience and more

Microsoft yesterday released new firmware update for the Surface Pro X device. The April 2020 updates comes with several improvements. This new update for the Surface Pro X improves the Teams experience, system stability while using the camera, Bluetooth connection reliability and more. You can find the full list of available updates below.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update Qualcomm(R) Adreno (TM) 680 GPU 26.18.0901.8000 improves the Teams app experience. Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth UART Transport Driver 1.0.830.0 improves BT connection reliability. Qualcomm(R) Bus Device 1.0.1000.0000 improves system stability. Qualcomm(R) Hexagon (TM) 690 DSP 1.0.1020.1000 improves system stability. Qualcomm(R) Hexagon (TM) 690 DSP 1.0.1020.1000 improves system stability. Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP 1.0.900.0 improves system stability while using the camera. Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP 1.0.900.0 improves system stability while using the camera. Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP 1.0.900.0 improves system stability while using the camera. Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP 1.0.900.0 improves system stability while the using camera. Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP 1.0.900.1 improves system stability while the using camera. Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP 1.0.900.1 improves system stability while using the camera. Qualcomm(R) Spectra (TM) 390 ISP 1.0.900.1 improves system stability while using the camera. Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device 1.0.820.0 improves system stability. Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device 1.0.900.0 improves system stability. Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc 1.0.860.0 improves connection reliability. Surface Camera AVStream Mini Driver 1.0.900.1 improves system stability while using the camera. Surface Hid Mini Driver 3.10.139.0 improves system stability. Surface Integration Driver 20.74.139.0 improves adaptive brightness. Surface Light Sensor 1.35.139.0 improves adaptive brightness. Surface Radio Monitor 3.13.139.0 improves connectivity performance in the tablet mode. Surface UEFI 3.462.140.0 improves system stability.

Source: Microsoft via: WindowsCentral