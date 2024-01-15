Microsoft Surface Pro and Pro LTE (5th Gen) will no longer receive firmware updates

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft Surface Pro (5th gen) launched way back on January 15, 2017. This means it’s exactly seven years old, and if you have one, you’ll no longer receive firmware updates in the future, as the tablet cum laptop has reached end-of-life support today.

According to the Surface devices driver and firmware lifecycle page, both the Surface Pro and Pro LTE are no longer supported and, therefore, won’t receive any firmware updates from Microsoft. However, it doesn’t stop you from installing Windows updates and security updates Microsoft releases every month for all supported versions of Windows.

If a Surface is supported and is facing a bug, a firmware update can be released on an emergency basis to fix that particular bug. Firmware updates can also improve the performance and stability of hardware components of the Surface device. They can also improve the security of the devices. However, all these privileges are no longer available for Surface Pro and Pro LTE (5th Gen) devices.

Lots of Surface devices will reach end-of-life support this year, including Surface Studio 2, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Go 2, Surface Laptop Go, Surface Pro 7, and many more. If you own a Surface Pro 7, your device will no longer be supported by Microsoft after next month. You can see the firmware support life cycle of all the Surface devices from here.