Microsoft will release Surface Pro 8 with LTE Advanced in 2022

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 keyboard

Last week, Microsoft announced the new Surface Pro 8 with improved Intel processor, new industrial design, Surface Slim Pen 2 support and more. Microsoft has now confirmed that Surface Pro 8 with LTE Advanced will be available in 2022.

Surface Pro 8 with LTE Advanced specs:

  • LTE Advanced with removable SIM and eSIM support
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE Modem
  • LTE bands supported: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39,
    40, 41, 66

The Surface Pro 8 Wi-Fi model starts at $1099 and you can pre-order it using the link below.

Along with the new Surface Pro 8, Microsoft launched several new devices last week. You can learn about them from the links below.

