Latest Surface Pro 8 system update improves touchscreen and graphics stability

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Recently, Microsoft released November 2021 system updates to Surface Pro 8 devices. These updates are available for Surface Pro 8 devices running Windows 10 October 2020 Update, version 20H2, or greater. These updates improve touchscreen and graphics stability, improves inking performance and more. Find the full change log below.

  • Improves new Type Cover Fingerprint login reliability.

  • Improves graphics stability and performance.

  • Improves system security.
  • Enables new Surface Pen haptics and improves inking performance.
  • Improves Thunderbolt AMD eGPU support.

  • Improves touchscreen stability.

Update details:

Windows Update History Device Manager
Surface – Firmware – 2.22.0.3Surface Retimer – Firmware
Surface – Firmware – 6.210.141.0Surface UEFI – Firmware
Surface – Firmware – 6.209.141.0Surface UEFI – Firmware
Surface – Firmware – 6.206.139.0Surface System Aggregator – Firmware
Surface – Firmware – 66.0.0.38Surface SMF – Firmware
Surface – Firmware – 66.0.0.37Surface SMF – Firmware
Surface – Ext – 2.84.137.0Surface – Ext – Surface Type Cover v7 Firmware Update
Surface – USB – 1.77.137.0Surface Type Cover V7 Fingerprint UDE Controller – Universal Serial Bus controllers
Surface – Ext – 15.15.137.0Surface Touch Pen Processor – Extension
Surface – System – 66.36.139.0Surface Integration – System devices
Surface – Ext – 1.949.137.0Surface G6 Touch Firmware Update – Extension
Intel – Display – 27.20.100.9624Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics – Extension
Intel – Ext – 27.20.100.9624Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics – Display adapters

Source: Microsoft via: WindowsCentral

