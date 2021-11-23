Latest Surface Pro 8 system update improves touchscreen and graphics stability

Recently, Microsoft released November 2021 system updates to Surface Pro 8 devices. These updates are available for Surface Pro 8 devices running Windows 10 October 2020 Update, version 20H2, or greater. These updates improve touchscreen and graphics stability, improves inking performance and more. Find the full change log below.
- Improves new Type Cover Fingerprint login reliability.
Improves graphics stability and performance.
- Improves system security.
- Enables new Surface Pen haptics and improves inking performance.
- Improves Thunderbolt AMD eGPU support.
Improves touchscreen stability.
Update details:
|Windows Update History
|Device Manager
|Surface – Firmware – 2.22.0.3
|Surface Retimer – Firmware
|Surface – Firmware – 6.210.141.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|Surface – Firmware – 6.209.141.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|Surface – Firmware – 6.206.139.0
|Surface System Aggregator – Firmware
|Surface – Firmware – 66.0.0.38
|Surface SMF – Firmware
|Surface – Firmware – 66.0.0.37
|Surface SMF – Firmware
|Surface – Ext – 2.84.137.0
|Surface – Ext – Surface Type Cover v7 Firmware Update
|Surface – USB – 1.77.137.0
|Surface Type Cover V7 Fingerprint UDE Controller – Universal Serial Bus controllers
|Surface – Ext – 15.15.137.0
|Surface Touch Pen Processor – Extension
|Surface – System – 66.36.139.0
|Surface Integration – System devices
|Surface – Ext – 1.949.137.0
|Surface G6 Touch Firmware Update – Extension
|Intel – Display – 27.20.100.9624
|Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics – Extension
|Intel – Ext – 27.20.100.9624
|Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics – Display adapters
Source: Microsoft via: WindowsCentral
