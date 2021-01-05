Microsoft is expected to launch the Surface Pro 8 this month, and in line with that rumour, the device has now passed through the FCC.

The FCC certification is mainly focussed on radio emissions and reveals that the device will use Quectel’s LTE-A Cat 12 M.2 module and offer Wi-Fi 6 courtesy of Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 AX201 adapter.

The device is otherwise expected to be very similar to the Surface Pro 7 in design, with a prototype of the device leaking last year. The tablet is, however, moving to Intel’s Tiger Lake CPU (with variants with Core i7-1185G7 processor and Iris Xe graphics and another with the AMD Renoir also being spotted).

Gallery

The rumoured line-up is as follows:

Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD OR Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD.

Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD / 256GB SSD

Core i7, 16 GB RAM – 32GB RAM and 256 GB SSD, 512 GB SSD or 1TB SSD storage

The new Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 are expected to be launched in January 2021.

via WindowsLatest