Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with 11th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD available for $639

In January, Microsoft announced the new Surface Pro 7+, the latest generation of Surface Pro available exclusively for commercial customers and educational customers. You can now get Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with 11th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for just $639 from TigerDirect. You can find the deal here.

The new Surface Pro 7+ is powered by the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors for improved performance. Also, the new removable SSD enables allows you to retain and protect your sensitive information. Microsoft also offers optional built-in LTE Advanced, with eSIM and physical SIM support in this new Surface Pro 7+ device. To improve the battery life, Microsoft has included a 50.4 watt-hour battery, the highest capacity battery ever in the Surface Pro line.

The Surface Pro 7+ starts at $899 and goes up to $2799 for the top-end model. The LTE model starts at $1149. You can order it here at Microsoft Store online.