Microsoft announces Surface Pro 7+ with Intel 11-generation processors and optional built-in LTE

Microsoft today announced the new Surface Pro 7+, the latest generation of Surface Pro available exclusively for commercial customers and educational customers. As expected, the new Surface Pro 7+ is powered by the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors. Microsoft claims that Surface Pro 7+ is more than twice as fast as its ’predecessor’.

Surface Pro 7+ can be now configured with up to 32 GB of RAM. Also, the new removable SSD enables allows you to retain and protect your sensitive information. Microsoft also offers optional built-in LTE Advanced, with eSIM and physical SIM support in this new Surface Pro 7+ device.

To improve the battery life, Microsoft has included a 50.4 watt-hour battery, the highest capacity battery ever in the Surface Pro line.

The Surface Pro 7+ starts at $899 and goes up to $2799 for the top-end model. The LTE model will start $1149.