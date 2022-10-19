Microsoft Surface Pro 7 gets October 2022 firmware update

After rolling out the October 2022 firmware update to Surface Pro X devices, Microsoft is bringing it to the Surface Pro 7 users. The October 2022 firmware includes no new features or changes for the Surface Pro devices, as you would expect in a firmware update. Instead, you get fixes for critical security vulnerabilities, system stability improvements, fixes for the Wi-Fi disconnect, and settings toggle issues. You can read the complete official changelog below to learn more about these fixes and improvements.

Changelog

If you have just received it on your Surface Pro 7, you should remember a few things listed below.

Firmware updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version.

When you install the latest update, you’ll also get all the previous updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. Only updates that apply to Surface will be downloaded and installed.

After the updates are installed, restart your device to complete the installation process. To restart your device, select the Start button and then select Power > Restart.

It is important to note that the latest firmware is rolling out to devices running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, Version 20H1, or greater. Also, you will get the latest firmware version in a phased manner, which means not all Surface Pro 7 devices will receive the update on the same date. It might take a week or so to become available for everyone.

The latest firmware versions will take a few more days to reach your Surface Pro 7 devices. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest October 2022 firmware.