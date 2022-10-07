October 2022 firmware with support for Dolby Atmos and more now rolling out to Surface Pro X (SQ1 and SQ2)

Microsoft has started pushing October 2022 firmware update to Surface Pro X devices (both SQ1 and SQ2 variants). The latest firmware update is a significant one as it brings support for Dolby Atmos and improvements to graphics performance and stability. It also includes improved performance and stability. These changes are available for the Surface Pro X’s SQ1 and SQ2 variants.

If you have just received it on your Surface Pro X, you should remember a few things listed below.

Firmware updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version.

When you install the latest update, you’ll also get all the previous updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. Only updates that apply to Surface will be downloaded and installed.

After the updates are installed, restart your device to complete the installation process. To restart your device, select the Start button, and then select Power > Restart.

It is important to note that the latest firmware is rolling out to devices running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, Version 20H1, or greater. Also, you will get the latest firmware version in a phased manner, which means not all Surface Go devices will receive the update on the same date. It might take a week or so to become available for everyone.

The latest versions of the firmware will take a few more days to reach your Surface Pro X devices. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest October 2022 firmware.

You can check out the complete official changelog if you want to learn more about the update.

Changelog for Surface Pro X (SQ1)

Changelog for Surface Pro X SQ2