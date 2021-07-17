Amazon is offering a $380 discount on Surface Pro 6. The Surface Pro 6(i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is now available only at a price point of $819, down from $1,199 — that’s a straight $380 discount if you do the math.

The Surface Pro 6 packs an 8th Gen Intel Core processor to offer improved performance. Despite the fact that it’s very lightweight and weighs only 1.70 lbs, it offers up to 13.5 hours of battery life. You can read some of the specs of the product below.

Highlights:

A best in class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet

More power — now with the new 8th Generation Intel Core processor

Ultra slim and light, starting at just 1.7 pounds

All day battery life, with up to 13.5 hours of video playback

Pair with Type Cover in luxurious Alcantara material and rich colors for a full keyboard experience

You can buy the Surface Pro 6 here from Amazon.