We heard a few weeks ago that Microsoft is working on an affordable laptop codenamed Sparti.

Now, reliable leaker, Winfuture has all the details and revealed the retail name for the new laptop will be the Surface Laptop Go.

According to their sources, all the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go variants will feature the same Intel Core i5-1035G1 with its base clock of 1.2 gigahertz and a maximum clock rate of 3.6 GHz, and the models and price will differ in terms of RAM and Storage.

A cheap 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB Storage version is expected to cost less than 600 Euro, while a corporate version with 8 GB of RAM is expected to retail for 649 Euro.

The laptop will come in 64 GB, 128 Gb and 256 GB storage versions, will feature a 12.45 inch 4:3 aspect ratio screen, WIFI 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and a fingerprint reader in the power button with Windows Hello support.

The device is expected to hit virtual shelves this Thursday, the 1st October 2020.

Microsoft is also expected to launch the Surface Pro X “2” soon, powered by the Microsoft SQ2 processor, which is a faster version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, with more memory. No further information is available about this ARM-powered tablet, however.