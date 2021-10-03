The 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 AMD variant(8GB+256GB) is now available at $880.89, down from $1,269.99 — a straight $389 discount! Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 has more power, Fast Charging, greater multitasking performance, and an all-day battery. You can check out the product details below.

Highlights of Surface Laptop 3:

Opens effortlessly with one hand and the invisible hinge – and get back to work faster with Instant On.

Up to 11.5 hours plus standby that extends your battery when you’re away, and Fast Charging — up to 80% in about an hour.

With industry-leading typing comfort and a larger glass trackpad for efficient navigation.

With both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and accessory charging.

The interactive touchscreen is optimized with strengthened glass for worry-free daily use.

Be heard loud and clear whether in conference calls or using voice dictation in Office apps with enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics.

