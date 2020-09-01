Microsoft announces Surface Hub 2S with Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise

Last year, Microsoft launched the new Surface Hub 2S collaborating device. Instead of running full Windows 10 OS, the Surface Hub 2S was running on Windows 10 Team OS. The Windows 10 Team’s shell is designed from the ground up to be large screen and touch optimized. It doesn’t use the same shell as Windows 10 Enterprise. Windows 10 Team OS also comes with some restrictions. For example, you can only install apps that are available on Microsoft Store.

Based on the feedback from customers, Microsoft today announced that Surface Hub 2S is now available with Windows 10 Pro and Windows 10 Enterprise OS configuration. This allows customers to enjoy full Windows 10 functionality such as support for Windows Hello, any Win32 apps, full 3rd party accessory support and more.

Difference between Surface Hub 2S with Windows 10 Team OS and Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Enterprise:

Configuration Surface Hub 2S with Windows 10 Team Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise on Surface Hub 2 Optimized for meeting spaces Yes No Optimized for personal use No Yes Apps Microsoft Store only Microsoft Store, Win32, x64 Microsoft Teams certified 1 Yes No Secured out of the box 2 Yes No MDM management Yes Yes GPO management No Yes Support for USB accessories Supports inbox drivers only Any Windows 10 compatible USB accessory Wired Video ingest to OS Yes No Windows Hello Biometrics No Yes, with The Surface Hub 2 Fingerprint Reader or third-party Windows Hello accessories Walk up and use 3 Yes No Microsoft Defender ATP No Yes Kiosk mode No Yes

Source: Microsoft