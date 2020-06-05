Deal Alert: Get the Microsoft Surface Headphones for just $118

Microsoft’s well-received 1st gen Surface Headphones are once again available on discount. The Surface Headphones is now available for just $118.24 ($231.75 off the usual $349.99 list price) from PCNation. You can find the deal here at PCNation.

The Surface headphones, which are appealing especially to developers and other office workers who want to maintain their productivity in distraction-prone environments, utilize 4 beam-forming microphones, 4 active noise-cancelling microphones, and 13 levels of noise reduction for up to 30 dB for active noise cancellation to keep users focused.

They also feature 40 mm free drivers delivering up to115 dB, automatic pause and play, support phone calls, USB-C charging, 3.5mm connectivity, Microsoft’s own Bluetooth fast pair technology and 15 hours of battery life.

Microsoft last month announced the new Surface Headphones 2, the successor to the Surface Headphones. With the Surface Headphones 2, Microsoft is delivering improved sound quality and battery life when compared to the predecessor. Surface Headphones 2 now offers 13 levels of ambient noise control and delivers 20 hours of great sound with ANC enabled on a single charge. You can order it here from Microsoft Store for $249.