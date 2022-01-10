Microsoft Surface Go 3 Matte Black variant coming soon

Last year, Microsoft launched the Surface Go 3 with an improved processor and better battery life. The new Surface Go 3 can be configured with Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Intel Core i3-10100Y processor, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also configure this device with LTE connectivity. Until now, Surface Go 3 is available only in Platinum color variant.

According to the latest Amazon and Microsoft Store listings, Microsoft Surface Go 3 will be available soon in Matte Black variant. The Matte Black variant is already listed on Amazon Germany and Amazon Italy with Jan 11th as the release date.

Surface Go 3 Highlights:

The most mobile Surface 2-in-1 device with touch screen. With adjustable kickstand, surface pen and type cover, you can surf, play and learn anywhere.

Extremely mobile tablet with the productivity of a laptop for the whole family. From 545 grams with high-resolution 10.5 inch touch screen (220 ppi) in an aspect ratio of 3:2.

All-day battery life for on the go and fast charging.

With the built-in USB-C port, headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and MicroSDXC card reader, you can connect all your accessories.

With the front and back 1080p HD cameras as well as the two studio microphones you will always be connected

via: ALumia_Italia