Microsoft Surface Go 3 Matte Black variant coming soon

Last year, Microsoft launched the Surface Go 3 with an improved processor and better battery life. The new Surface Go 3 can be configured with Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Intel Core i3-10100Y processor, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also configure this device with LTE connectivity. Until now, Surface Go 3 is available only in Platinum color variant.
According to the latest Amazon and Microsoft Store listings, Microsoft Surface Go 3 will be available soon in Matte Black variant. The Matte Black variant is already listed on Amazon Germany and Amazon Italy with Jan 11th as the release date.
Surface Go 3 Highlights:
- The most mobile Surface 2-in-1 device with touch screen. With adjustable kickstand, surface pen and type cover, you can surf, play and learn anywhere.
- Extremely mobile tablet with the productivity of a laptop for the whole family. From 545 grams with high-resolution 10.5 inch touch screen (220 ppi) in an aspect ratio of 3:2.
- All-day battery life for on the go and fast charging.
- With the built-in USB-C port, headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and MicroSDXC card reader, you can connect all your accessories.
- With the front and back 1080p HD cameras as well as the two studio microphones you will always be connected
via: ALumia_Italia
