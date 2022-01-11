Microsoft Surface Go 3 Matte Black variant now available for order

As we reported yesterday, Microsoft today announced the availability of Surface Go 3 Matte Black variant in various markets around the world. You can order it in the US from Microsoft Store.

Last year, Microsoft launched the Surface Go 3 with an improved processor and better battery life. The new Surface Go 3 can be configured with Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Intel Core i3-10100Y processor, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also configure this device with LTE connectivity.

Surface Go 3 Highlights: