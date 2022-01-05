Early this year, Microsoft announced the Surface Go 3 with improved processor and better battery life. The new Surface Go 3 can be configured with Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Intel Core i3-10100Y processor, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Microsoft claims that the new Surface Go 3 will deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.
AT&T announced yesterday that it will start selling Surface Go 3 LTE variant for $729 from Jan 7th. The device will be available for $20.28/mo. for 36 months on a 0% APR AT&T installment agreement, no trade-in required. Customers can add Microsoft Surface Go 3 to one of AT&T’s current unlimited plans for only $20 a month.
Surface Go 3 Tech Specs:
|Dimensions
|9.65” x 6.9” x 0.33” (245 mm x 175 mm x 8.3 mm)
|Display
|Memory
|4GB or 8GB LPDDR3
|Processor
|Security
|Software
|Sensors
|What’s in the box
|Weight5
|Wi-Fi: 1.2 lb (544 g)
|Keyboard compatibility*
|Surface Go Signature Type Cover
Surface Go Type Cover
|Pen Compatibility
|Surface Go 3 supports Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP)
|Storage1
|Battery life2
|Wi-Fi: Up to 11 hours of typical device usage
|Graphics
|Intel® UHD Graphics 615
|Connections
|Cameras, video, and audio
|Wireless
|Exterior
|Warranty6
|1-year limited hardware warranty
|Battery capacities [Microsoft Stores only]
