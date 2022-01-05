Microsoft Surface Go 3

Early this year, Microsoft announced the Surface Go 3 with improved processor and better battery life. The new Surface Go 3 can be configured with Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Intel Core i3-10100Y processor, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Microsoft claims that the new Surface Go 3 will deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.

AT&T announced yesterday that it will start selling Surface Go 3 LTE variant for $729 from Jan 7th. The device will be available for $20.28/mo. for 36 months on a 0% APR AT&T installment agreement, no trade-in required. Customers can add Microsoft Surface Go 3 to one of AT&T’s current unlimited plans for only $20 a month.

Gallery

Surface Go 3 Tech Specs:

Dimensions9.65” x 6.9” x 0.33” (245 mm x 175 mm x 8.3 mm)
Display
  • Screen: 10.5” PixelSense™ Display
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1280 (220 PPI)
  • Aspect ratio: 3:2
  • Touch: 10-point multi-touch
  • Contrast ratio: 1500:1
  • Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3
Memory4GB or 8GB LPDDR3
Processor
  • Dual-core Intel® Pentium® Gold 6500Y processor
  • Quad-core 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-10100Y processor
Security
  • Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in
  • Firmware TPM
Software
  • Windows 11 Home in S mode
  • Microsoft 365 Family one month trial
  • Xbox Game Pass Ultimate one month trial (accessible through Xbox.com/Play)
Sensors
  • Ambient light sensor
  • Accelerometer
  • Gyroscope
  • Magnetometer
What’s in the box
  • Surface Go 3
  • Power Supply
  • Quick Start Guide
  • Safety and warranty documents
Weight5Wi-Fi: 1.2 lb (544 g)
Keyboard compatibility*Surface Go Signature Type Cover
Surface Go Type Cover
Pen CompatibilitySurface Go 3 supports Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP)
Storage1
  • eMMC drive: 64 GB
  • SSD drive: 128 GB
Battery life2Wi-Fi: Up to 11 hours of typical device usage
GraphicsIntel® UHD Graphics 615
Connections
  • 1 x USB-C®
  • 3.5 mm headphone jack
  • 1 x Surface Connect port
  • Surface Type Cover Port
  • MicroSDXC Card Reader
Cameras, video, and audio
  • Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)
  • 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video
  • 8.0MP rear-facing auto-focus camera with 1080p HD video
  • Enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics
  • 2W stereo speakers with Dolby® Audio™
Wireless
  • Wi-Fi 6: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax compatible
  • Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology
Exterior
  • Casing: Magnesium
  • Colors: Platinum
  • Physical buttons: Volume, Power
Warranty61-year limited hardware warranty
Battery capacities [Microsoft Stores only]
  • Battery Capacity Nominal (WH) 28.0
  • Battery Capacity Min (WH) 26.8
