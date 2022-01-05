Early this year, Microsoft announced the Surface Go 3 with improved processor and better battery life. The new Surface Go 3 can be configured with Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Intel Core i3-10100Y processor, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Microsoft claims that the new Surface Go 3 will deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.

AT&T announced yesterday that it will start selling Surface Go 3 LTE variant for $729 from Jan 7th. The device will be available for $20.28/mo. for 36 months on a 0% APR AT&T installment agreement, no trade-in required. Customers can add Microsoft Surface Go 3 to one of AT&T’s current unlimited plans for only $20 a month.

Gallery

Surface Go 3 Tech Specs: