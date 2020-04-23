Microsoft to launch Surface Earbuds on May 6th for 199 Euros

During the October hardware event last year, Microsoft announced the Surface Earbuds. Surface Earbuds will come with dual mic array, 24 hours of battery life and support for digital assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant. The responsive touch surface in the Surface Earbuds will enable intuitive gestures like tap, touch, and swipe. We reported in early April that Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds had shown up at online retailers, and last week we reported that the truly wireless earbuds have been approved for sale by the US FCC.

Today, Winfuture reported that Microsoft will launch Surface Earbuds in several European countries on May 6th. And the Surface Earbuds will cost 199 Euros. We expect the Surface Earbuds to be available on the same day in the US as well.

Tech specs of Surface Earbuds:

Source: Winfuture.de