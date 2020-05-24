Microsoft recently started shipping the Surface Earbuds to its customers and it looks like the company has already run into issues as multiple Surface Earbuds users are now reporting hissing and crackling sounds.

The problem was first reported by Dr. Windows who noted that the earbuds make a crackling sound when switched on. While there’s no information what causing the issue, Martin Geuss from Dr. Windows notes that it sounded like the “typical switch-on crackle of an audio amplifier”.

The good news is that this is not a widespread issue and it doesn’t interfere with the normal operations as the crackling sound can only be heard when the Earbuds are first turned on. The issue has started appearing after the buds were updated to v3.0.0.5. Unfortunately, a downgrade to the older firmware is not possible. That said, we expect Microsoft to fix the issue soon.