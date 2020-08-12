Microsoft releasing Surface Earbuds in Graphite grey next month

Surface Earbuds

After a long delay, Microsoft launched the Surface Earbuds in May this year. Surface Earbuds comes with a dual mic array, 24 hours of battery life and support for digital assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant. The responsive touch surface in the Surface Earbuds enables intuitive gestures like tap, touch, and swipe. Until now, Surface Earbuds was only available in Glacier color. Today, Microsoft announced that Surface Earbuds will be available in Graphite Grey from September 10th for the same $199 price tag.

Tech specs of Surface Earbuds:

DimensionsEach earbud:

Diameter: 0.98” (25 mm) x 0.78” (19.9 mm)

Charging case:

Length: 2.96” (75 mm)

Width: 1.31” (33.2 mm)

Height: 0.98” (25 mm)

WeightEach earbud:  0.26 oz (7.2 g) with ear tip

Charging case: 1.41 oz (40 g) without earbuds

ExteriorColor: Light Gray (Glacier), Dark Gray (Graphite)
Frequency response20 – 20kHz
Speakers13.6 mm driver
MicrophonesTwo microphones per earbud
Battery Life2Up to 24 hours of battery life with included charging case

(8 hours of continuous listening time on a single charge, plus another two

8-hour charges with the charging case)2

A 10-minute charge provides up to 1 hour of battery life.2

CordUSB-A to USB-C™ cord (1 meter)
ControlsTouch, tap, swipe, voice
CompatibilityWindows 10, Android 9 or 10, IOS 12 or 13, Bluetooth 4.1/4.2/5.0
Audio CodecSBC and aptX™
Waterproof ratingIPX4
What’s in the boxTwo Surface Earbuds, Charging Case

3 pairs of silicone ear tips (sizes S/M/L)USB-C™ to USB-A cable

Quick start guide

Safety and warranty documents

Warranty1-year limited hardware warranty

You can pre-order it here from Microsoft Store.

via: WindowsCentral

