Microsoft Surface Duo 2 with triple camera setup and Snapdragon 888 processor now available for order

|Dimensions
|Open:
145.2 mm (H) x 184.5 mm (W) x 5.50mm (T)
Closed?:
145.2 mm (H) x 92.1 mm (W) x 11.0 mm (T at hinge)
|Display
- Dual PixelSense™ Fusion Displays open: 8.3” AMOLED, 2688×1892
- Single PixelSense™ Screen: 5.8” AMOLED 1344×1892 (13:9)
- 401 PPI
- HDR
- Wide color 100% SRGB, DCI-P3
- Dual displays with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate
- 800 nits max brightness
- Display Material: Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™
|Battery capacity4
- 4449mAh (typical) dual battery
- 4340mAh (minimum) dual battery
|Camera and video recording
|Dynamic triple lens rear-facing camera:
- Wide: 12MP, f/1.7 aperture, 27 mm, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF and OIS
- Telephoto:?12MP, f/2.4 aperture, 51 mm, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS and 2X optical zoom
- Ultra-Wide:?16MP, f/2.2 aperture, 13 mm, 1.0µm, 110o diagonal field of view with distortion correction
Front-facing Camera:
- 12MP, f/2.0, 24 mm,1.0µm
- Flash: Dual led – dual color flash
Photos:
- Auto mode with low-light & HDR multi-frame photo capture and dynamic range scene detection
- Dedicated night photography mode
- Smooth Zoom between all 3 Rear Facing Camera combined with digital super zoom up to 10x
- Portrait mode with adjustable depth control. Portrait mode supported for wide and tele camera. Machine learning used for portrait mode
- Panorama mode with wide dynamic range
- Capture short video during photo capture with long press
- Capture photos during video recording
Video recording:
- HDR Video
- 4K video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps
- 1080p video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps
- Slow motion video at 120 or 240fps
- HEVC and H.264 video recording formats
|Network and connectivity
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz)
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth® 5.1
- NFC for payments and provisioning
- 5G-NR NSA (mmWave): Release 15 DL 64 QAM up to 6 Gbps, 8xDL CA (800MHz), 2×2 MIMO
- 5G-NR NSA (mmWave): Release 15 UL 64 QAM, 2xUL CA (200MHz), 2×2 MIMO
- 5G-NR NSA (mmWave) Bands: n257, n260, n261
- 5G-NR NSA (Sub-6): Release 15 DL 256 QAM up to 3.2 Gbps, 2xDL CA (TDD+TDD), 4×4 MIMO
- 5G-NR NSA (Sub-6): Release 15 UL 256 QAM
- 5G-NR NSA (Sub-6) Bands: n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n20, n25, n28, n38, n41, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79
- Gigabit LTE – A Pro Release 15 with 4×4 MIMO and LAA
- LTE DL Cat 20, 256 QAM up to 2Gbps, 5xDL CA
- LTE UL Cat 13, 64 QAM Contiguous 2X ULCA
- LTE Bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71
- WCDMA: 1,2,5,8
- GSM/GPRS: GSM-850, E-GSM-900, DCS-1800, PCS-1900
- Location: GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS
|Processor
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform
|Storage and memory5
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
- 8GB DRAM LPDDR5 memory
|Software6
|Microsoft built-in applications:
- Intune Company Portal
- LinkedIn
- Microsoft Authenticator
- Microsoft Bing Search
- Microsoft Edge
- Microsoft Lens – PDF Scanner
- Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More
- Microsoft OneDrive
- Microsoft OneNote
- Microsoft Outlook
- Microsoft Start
- Microsoft Teams
- Microsoft To Do
- Surface
- Tips
- Xbox Game Pass
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 UI core features:
- App Groups
- Dual screen windowing
- Dynamic Dock
- Dynamic Triple-Lens Camera
- Microsoft 365 Feed
- Span apps automatically
- Surface Duo Glance Bar
- SwiftKey Adaptive Keyboard
- Universal Search
- Your Phone Companion – Link to Windows
Other preinstalled apps:
- Calculator
- Chrome
- Clock
- Contacts
- Files
- Gmail
- Google Assistant
- Google Calendar
- Google Drive
- Google Duo
- Google Maps
- Google Photos
- Google Play Movies & TV
- Google Play Store
- Google Search
- Messages
- Phone
- Sound recorder
- YouTube
- YouTube Music
Operating System: Android™ 11
|Video playback
|Video Playback Formats:7
- MKV, MOV, MP4, H.265(HEVC), AVI, WMV, TS, 3GP, FLV, 3G2, AVI, FLV, TS/M2TS, MKV, WEBM, 3GP/MPEG-4,HEIC/HEIF,ASF/WMV, MOV
Wireless*
- Chromecast and Miracast support
Wired:
- DisplayPort over USB-C®. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter7
- 4K video out over USB-C when connecting via DisplayPort cable or HDMI Adaptor to external monitor
*Wireless dependent on the TV/monitor support
|Security and authentication
- Biometric lock type: Fingerprint reader with enterprise grade security
- Lock type: Swipe, PIN, password
- Security applications pre-loaded on device: Microsoft Authenticator
|What’s in the box
|Surface Duo 2
- Surface Duo 2 (Color: Glacier or Obsidian)
- Surface Duo 2 USB-C Cable
- Quick Start Guide
- Warranty and Compliance Guide
- SIM Ejector tool
|Sensors
- Dual Accelerometer
- Dual Gyroscope
- Dual Magnetometer
- Dual Ambient Light Sensor
- Dual Proximity Sensor
- Hall Sensor
- Fingerprint Sensor
|Weight2
|284 grams
|Battery life9
- Up to 15.5 hours of Local Video Playback
- Up to 28 hours of Talk Time
|Battery charging
|Fast Charging available using the Microsoft Surface 23W USB-C Power Supply11
|Video conferencing
|Microsoft Teams and Skype video conferencing up to 1080p at 30fps
|Countries and carrier compatibility10
|Unlocked device for all carriers
- Australia
- Canada
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- U.S.
- Austria
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Finland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Japan
|SIM
|One eSIM11 and one Nano SIM
|Connections
- USB-C® 3.2 Gen 2
- Unlocked for all carriers
|Audio
- Stereo speaker, Dual Mic AI-based noise suppression and acoustic echo cancellation optimized for productive use in all postures
- Best-in -class Full Duplex communication for voice calls in hands free mode, receiver and LRA
- Audio formats supported: 3GP, MP3, MP4, MKV, WAV, OGG, M4A, AAC, TS, AMR, FLAC, MID, MIDI, RTTL, RTX, OTA, IMY
- Qualcomm® aptX™ Classic, HD and TWS
- Hearing aid compatibility: M4/T3
- Wake on Voice using Google Assistant
|Exterior
- Exterior Material: Corning® Gorilla® Glass
- Color: Glacier, Obsidian
|Language support
- Danish
- Dutch
- English (Australia)
- English (Canada)
- English (UK)
- English (US)
- Finnish
- French (Canada)
- French (France)
- German
- Italian
- Japanese
- Norwegian
- Polish
- Spanish (Spain)
- Spanish (US)
- Swedish
|Pen and inking
- Supports all in-market generations of Surface Slim Pen, Surface Pen, and Surface Hub 2 Pen8
- Simultaneous Pen and touch are supported
|Warranty12
|1-year limited hardware warranty