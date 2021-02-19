We have already seen some big discounts for the Surface Duo, but with their latest deal AT&T is practically giving the handset away.

Starting today, you can pick up a Surface Duo on instalments for as little as $10 per month (over 30 months) with an eligible trade-in handset and new contract.

A Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and the now two-year-old Samsung Galaxy S10 5G for example will net you $700 in credits, meaning you can pick up a 128 GB Surface Duo for only $300 in total.

Even if you opt not to trade in your old device, at $33.33 per month for 30 months, you can still get the $400 discount Microsoft is offering elsewhere.

The Surface Duo features an iconic super-thin design with dual screens designed for effortless multitasking and productivity.

Introducing revolutionary new ways to use a mobile device thanks to an innovative 360° hinge, two screens, and apps that seamlessly work together. Do one better.

The full specs include:

Screen Dual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB or 256 GB Network 4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM Operating System Android 10 Size/Weight 145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g Battery 3577mAh Camera 11MP, f/2.0 Price $1399 for 128 GB, $1499 for 256GB

You can grab the deal at AT&T here.

Thanks Tim for the tip.