A few weeks ago we had our first leak of the design of the Surface Duo 2, which now features a prominent camera hump, correcting one of the major issues with the earlier generation.

Gallery

Today WindowsUnited posted some renders which shows the design in more detail, lovingly created by Jonas Deahnert AKA Concept Creator.

Gallery

The addition of the large camera module at the back is rather controversial, as the device can now no longer fold 360 degrees, making it awkward to use as a one-handed single-screen device.

As you can see from the image above, the Surface Duo 2 will feature a triple camera setup (a primary wide camera, a telephoto camera, and an Ultra-wide camera) to offer a much-improved imaging experience when compared to the current generation Surface Duo device.

Also, Microsoft will be offering Surface Duo in two colours, black and white. Unlike the current generation Surface Duo, the Surface Duo 2 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor for impressive performance and 5G connectivity.

Do our readers think the design changes are worth it? Let us know below.