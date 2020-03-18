Microsoft took everyone by surprise by announcing an AMD-powered Surface Laptop 3. However, users liked the Intel variant of the Laptop 3 way more than the one that comes with AMD processor, and that led to people thinking that Microsoft may never rely on AMD processors for upcoming Surface devices.

Now, according to developer Jose Fajardo’s recent Tweet, Microsoft may not be giving up on AMD-powered Surface devices. In fact, the Redmond giant could launch a new Surface product powered by the Ryzen 5 4500U processor, which is based on Renoir architecture.

Surface's with AMD Renior are a thing :). https://t.co/UcT1tABgCj — Jose Fajardo (@josefajardo) March 18, 2020

For those unaware, the Ryzen 5 4500U processor is designed for thin and light laptops. The processor is also believed to be better than the Ice Lake Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, but we’ll have to wait for the processor to launch to test that.

Coming back to Surface, we currently don’t know which Surface product will be powered by the upcoming Ryzen 5 4500U processor. But it’s likely that Microsoft will introduce the new AMD chip to the upcoming Surface Laptop 4. Again, these are all rumors at this moment.

Do you think it’s a wise move for Microsoft to continue making Surface Laptops with AMD processor? Let us know in the comments below.