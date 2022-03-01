Cybercriminals keep devising new tactics to penetrate the security defenses, making the battle for security continuously grow more complex. To answer this, Microsoft partnered with Qualcomm. With the combined effort of the two companies, Microsoft is confident that its latest Windows 11 OS is more than armed in defending itself from attackers.

The latest product of the said partnership is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 included in the ThinkPad X13s of Lenovo. According to Microsoft, it is the “first ARM platform for Windows that is built on the Microsoft Pluton security architecture.” It can store sensitive data securely with hardware integrated into the die of a device’s CPU, which would give hackers a hard time accessing any device even if they have it physically.

“Windows 11 PCs built on top of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, with Qualcomm Secure Processing Unit, will leverage advanced hardware capabilities from Microsoft Pluton and Pointer Authentication Codes (PAC),” David Weston, Director of Enterprise and OS Security, wrote in a Windows Blog post. “Pluton will leverage advanced hardware capabilities while built-in security countermeasures from PAC protect against common exploit patterns to help customers strengthen their device security posture.”

According to Weston, Pluton can deliver numerous benefits to users through Windows 11 PCs with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform. It includes the security updates delivered from the cloud to Pluton, physical attack resistance, and top-notch security built on approaches and technologies used in Xbox and Azure Sphere.