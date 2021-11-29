Microsoft Store’s Cyber Monday deals are now available online at microsoft.com.
You can save big on select Surface devices, PCs, and more. Also, you get 2-3 day free shipping, extended free returns, and the best price of the season.
Some of the deals include:
- Exclusive to Microsoft Store, receive a $100 Microsoft Store gift card with the purchase of a Surface Pro 8 (Offer lasts until Dec. 4)
- Save up to $229.99 on the Surface Pro 7 + type cover (Offers lasts until Dec. 26)
- Save up to $60 on select HyperX accessories for PC and Xbox (Offer lasts until Dec. 4)
- Save $100 on Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp Pro Performance Gaming Audio System (Offer lasts until Nov. 30)
Microsoft Store also offers personal set-up and training sessions with a Microsoft expert to help customers make the most of their gifts.
Comments