Microsoft Store’s Cyber Monday deals are now available

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Store’s Cyber Monday deals are now available online at microsoft.com.

You can save big on select Surface devices, PCs, and more. Also, you get 2-3 day free shipping, extended free returns, and the best price of the season.

Some of the deals include:

  • Exclusive to Microsoft Store, receive a $100 Microsoft Store gift card with the purchase of a Surface Pro 8 (Offer lasts until Dec. 4)
  • Save up to $229.99 on the Surface Pro 7 + type cover (Offers lasts until Dec. 26)
  • Save up to $60 on select HyperX accessories for PC and Xbox (Offer lasts until Dec. 4)
  • Save $100 on Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp Pro Performance Gaming Audio System (Offer lasts until Nov. 30)

Microsoft Store also offers personal set-up and training sessions with a Microsoft expert to help customers make the most of their gifts.

