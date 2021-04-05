Microsoft Store’s Spring Sale has deals on hundreds of Xbox and PC games, movies, apps and more

Microsoft Store’s Spring Sale started last week with several deals and discounts on Surface devices, gaming laptops, Xbox accessories and more. From last Friday, Microsoft started offering additional deals on Xbox and PC games, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, movies, apps and more. You can enjoy discounts up to 75% on hundreds of Xbox and PC games, movies, apps and more. Some of the titles that are part of the sale are listed below.
- Fortnite – The Last Laugh Bundle
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition
- FIFA 21 Ultimate
- Among Us
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Sea of Thieves
- Gears 5 Game of the Year
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
- Save up to $460 on select Surface Pro 7 (i7/16/256) + Type Cover, starting at $599.99
- Save up to $300 on select Surface Pro 7, starting at $749.99
- Save up to $300/400 on Select Asus Gaming Laptops, Starting at $699/$899
- Save $100 on the HP Laptop 14 (Ryzen 3 325OU), Now $309
Source: Microsoft