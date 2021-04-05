Microsoft Store’s Spring Sale has deals on hundreds of Xbox and PC games, movies, apps and more

Microsoft Store’s Spring Sale started last week with several deals and discounts on Surface devices, gaming laptops, Xbox accessories and more. From last Friday, Microsoft started offering additional deals on Xbox and PC games, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, movies, apps and more. You can enjoy discounts up to 75% on hundreds of Xbox and PC games, movies, apps and more. Some of the titles that are part of the sale are listed below.

Fortnite – The Last Laugh Bundle

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition

FIFA 21 Ultimate

Among Us

ARK: Survival Evolved

Sea of Thieves

Gears 5 Game of the Year

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

You can find the deals in the below links:

Other popular deals available right now are listed below:

Here’s why you should shop from Microsoft Store:

Purchasing from Microsoft Store comes with the Microsoft Store Promise, with free 2-3-day shipping, 30-day free returns, financing options and expert help when you need it, including access to free online training videos and workshops from the comfort of your home. For eligible Surface devices, enjoy free 60-day returns from date of purchase.

