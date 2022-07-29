At last, Microsoft added Windows 11 digital licenses to the Microsoft Store. That said, aside from the Windows 11 licenses on USB drivers, you have another option to purchase them digitally.

It took Microsoft almost a year before making the license for the new operating system available in its store. Nonetheless, we’re still grateful that the tech giant finally made it available in the place, making it more accessible for PC owners, especially for those using virtual machines or planning to build or customize their PCs.

The Store offers two versions of the OS that are designed for users’ varying needs. Windows 11 Home costs $139, while Windows 11 Pro, which has BitLocker device encryption and Windows Information Protection, comes at $199.99.

On a side note, Microsoft stresses that the versions are “designed for PCs that need a new license for Windows and meet the minimum system requirements for Windows 11.” This means if your PC runs on Windows 10 but can’t use Windows Update to get the free upgrade to Windows 11, the digital versions in the store won’t work.