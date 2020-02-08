While Microsoft isn’t normally a name that immediately springs to mind when you think about anime, the Microsoft Store is currently having a month-long sale on all things anime.

That means you can score some great deals, including sharp discounts in weekend flash sales, free episodes of Naruto Shippuden along with 50% off all seasons, up to 40% off on select anime movies, and up to 45% off on anime shows.

In this weekend’s flash sale, you can pick up season 1 of the acclaimed Cowboy Bebop for just $5.99 instead of $53.99. You can also buy the film Your Name for $4.99 or rent it for just $0.99. Code Geass is also 89% off, meaning you can get season 1 and season 2 for just $5.99 each. These deals will only be available for two more days, though, so move fast!

As mentioned earlier, select episodes of Naruto are going free while all seasons are 50% off. You can get the Naruto Season 1 Sampler Pack for free here, the Naruto Shippuden Uncut Season 1 Sampler Pack for free here, and the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Season 1 Sampler Pack for free here. Yes, Naruto named his son Boruto.

You can browse the rest of the Naruto seasons here, but just note that you’ll only be able to get 50% off on Naruto until February 13th. That means you can stock up on all the episodes with Kakashi in them right in time for Valentine’s Day. (Sasuke who?)

There are plenty of anime films on sale throughout the month and you can browse them all here. Some included films include most of the Digimon films, Inuyasha Movies 1-4, and even more Naruto. You can never have enough Naruto.

While there are plenty of anime TV series on sale, I’m just gonna tell you to watch the swimming club anime known as Free!. It’s down to just $9.99 from the usual price of $26.99. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Set 3: Stardust Crusaders: Battle In Egypt is also 40% off, if you want to understand some of the memes that the kids post online nowadays.

You can browse the entire Anime Month sale on the Microsoft Store here. Go wild.