Microsoft starts replacing Groove Music app with Windows 11 Media Player on Windows 10

Microsoft introduced a brand new Media Player for Windows 11 devices last year, replacing the years-old Groove Music app. But from today, Microsoft is rolling out the Windows 11 Media Player app to windows 10 users as well. The new Media Player app will replace the Groove Music app on your Windows 10 PC.

Microsoft has been testing the new Media Player app with Windows 10 Release Preview Insiders for weeks now, so it is not at all surprising to see the app finally making its debut for stable Windows 10 versions. The Media Player app is available via an update. If you are running Windows 10, you will now see an update to the Groove Music app on Microsoft Store, and installing it will bring the modern Media Player app to your PC.

However, you should not worry about losing your Groove music playlist after transitioning to Windows 11 Media Player. Whatever playlists you had on the Groove Music app will automatically be available on the new Media Player app. It is worth pointing out that on Windows 10, you will still see the Movies & TV app after installing the new Media Player app, which is odd given both apps can play video.

The new Media Player app compliments the new look and feel of Windows 11. But more than that, it has tons of features. These include the ability to browse and play music quickly, as well as create and manage playlists, a dedicated playback view feature album art and rich artist imagery, full support for browsing, managing, and watching your local video collection too, and more. You can also rip CDs using the app.

All the above functionalities are also available on the new Media Player app rolling out for Windows 10 users. However, the app may not be available for all Windows 10 users today, and if you are still not seeing it, you should wait a few more days.

If you are using Windows 10, did you install the new Media Player app on your PC? Let us know in the comments section.