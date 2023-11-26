Microsoft spokesperson comments on Firefox compatibility issues with Copilot plugins and nosearch rollout

Microsoft is working through compatibility issues with Firefox for its Copilot plugins and no search rollout. The plugins are available on the Bing Chat page but not on the Copilot website.

In a tweet, Mikhail Parakhin, President of Search and Advertising at Microsoft, acknowledged the Firefox compatibility issues and stated that the company is working on resolving them. Firefox is not a Chromium-based browser, which is why the compatibility issues exist.

Firefox has compatibility issues (it’s not chromium-based), but we are working through them. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) November 24, 2023

Firefox has been in the news again this week in relation to a controversial decision by YouTube to intentionally slow down the loading of videos on Firefox. This move is believed to be an attempt by YouTube to prevent ad-blocking, as many Firefox users rely on its built-in ad-blocker. However, this decision has faced criticism from Firefox users, who view it as an unfair move by YouTube.

The controversy has sparked a wider debate about the role of ad-blockers and how much control tech companies like YouTube have over users’ online experience.

Back to the story, Microsoft has not yet provided a timeline for when the plugins and no search rollout will be available on Firefox. However, the company is committed to resolving the issues as soon as possible.