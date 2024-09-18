Microsoft slashes prices of several Activision Blizzard games up to 67%

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has slashed the prices of several Activision Blizzard games by up to a 67% discount, with the sales ending on September 30.

The promotion, available now on the Xbox Store, came just in time with the fresh batch of Game Pass deals for Xbox Game Pass Core and Ultimate subscribers, too.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III gets a 50% discount, now being sold as low as $35, and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy also goes on sale for $15 (60%) for Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for Console subscribers. The latter deal is also valid for subscribers of the new Game Pass Standard tier.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time also gets a 67% discount, alongside other titles like Diablo II, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and others. Some, like the classic Xbox 360 hit Black Ops II even goes as low as 70%.

Unfortunately, though, a lot of interesting titles will soon leave the Xbox Game Pass by September 30. That includes the first and second seasons of Telltale’s Walking Dead, My Time At Portia, Gotham Knights, Loop Hero, and others.

The latest Game Pass Standard tier is priced at $14.99 per month. This tier offers a larger game library for consoles but lacks immediate access to new releases, which are included in the Ultimate ($19.99/month) and PC Game Pass ($11.99/month) tiers.

The US Federal Trade Committee (FTC), however, has criticized the Standard tier as a “degraded product” that might push users to more expensive plans.

You can check out the latest Activision Blizzard game sales here.