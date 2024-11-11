Microsoft slashes price for Xbox Series X by $50 ahead of Thanksgiving

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft is currently giving out a $50 discount for the Xbox Series X if you purchase it from the Microsoft Store.

The Redmond tech giant is now selling the Xbox Series X with 1 TB of storage & a disc drive at $449 in the Store from the original price of $499. The console also comes with 1 Xbox wireless controller in carbon black color, although it’s still unclear whether it’s a holiday sale with Thanksgiving just around the corner, or it’ll be a permanent price.

The disc-less digital version of the Xbox Series X, in a robot white color, remains priced at its original $499 for now. Similarly, the 2TB Xbox Series X model, launched in August alongside the white Series X, still costs $599. Only 3 consoles can be purchased by one customer during this discounted promotion.

On the other hand, Sony, Microsoft’s rival in gaming, has just launched the PS5 Pro worldwide. Following up on the “Slim” and “Pro” launches from the PS4 era, the PS5 Pro comes with upgraded GPU, advanced ray tracing, and a new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution that somehow makes its $700 price tag justified.

And for the cherry on top, you can also purchase the 2024 refresh of the Xbox Wireless Headset. Priced at $109 at launch in October, the updated headset now features an all-black design, upgraded microphone, spatial audio support (Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, DTS Headphone), and improved battery life (15-20 hours).