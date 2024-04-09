Microsoft slashes Forza Motorsport size on Xbox Series X/S by 25GB

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Folks have been complaining online about how big the storage size you need to download/install the 2023 Forza Motorsport. But now, apparently, Microsoft and Xbox are slashing the size of the popular sim racing game down by 25GB.

In the latest Update 7 launched overnight, Xbox made the game take up less space. Even though the update itself is big, at 15GB, the game now uses up 25GB less on Xbox Series X/S and 29GB less on PCs.

You also get a bunch of changes & performance improvements for the Le Mans track, screen narration, the Livery Editor, its Multiplayer mode, and many, many others.

The game also revamps its penalty system where players got undeserving penalties due to examples of sideswipe collisions that were brought up in the previous update. It’s now live until Update 8 comes out in mid-May.

Launched in 2023, the latest installment of the Forza franchise is a romantic callback and reboot to the first game of the same name, which was released in 2005. It won the Best Sports / Racing Game and The Game Awards last year while was also nominated for the Ultimate Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards, albeit losing to Baldur’s Gate 3.

Initially, you need about 133GB/100GB of free storage if you want to install this game on the new Xbox Series X/S, respectively. The number is pretty much almost the same in Windows 10 and 11 PCs through the Microsoft Store at 100GB.