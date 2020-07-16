Microsoft Skype takes on Zoom with new video calling features

Microsoft Skype today announced the availability of new v8.62 update. This new update brings new video calling features including the ability to see more people in the grid view. Find the full change log below.
Microsoft Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Web:
- Choose your backdrop:?You can now choose one of our predefined backgrounds for video calls, in addition to uploading your own.
- The more the merrier:?You can now see more of your friends than ever in a video call; up to twelve in the new grid view.
- Bug fixes and stability improvements.?We’ve improved message sync when some conversations weren’t updating, as well as made a few general improvements.
Skype for Android, iPhone, and iPad:
- The more the merrier:?You can now see more of your friends than ever in a video call; up to eight on your phone and up to nine on your tablet.
- Bug fixes and stability improvements.?We’ve improved message sync when some conversations weren’t updating, as well as made a few general improvements.
Source: Microsoft
