Microsoft releases Skype 8.79 with a modernized call experience

Microsoft today released Skype 8.79 update with a modernized call experience on desktop and web, improved contact filter experience on mobile apps and more. Find the full change log below.
Change log of Skype v8.79:
Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Web
Call me maybe:?And enjoy a modernized call experience.
The old switcharoo: You now have more options to customize your call view.
Bug fixes and stability improvements.?We got rid of some bugs for you.
Skype for Android, iPhone, and iPad
They say we need to work on our filter:?So we modernized its look.
Bug fixes and stability improvements.?We got rid of some bugs for you.
What’s fixed?
Skype crashing on ending calls
Notification action not opening chat on iPhone
The app was refreshing when attempting to add more funds, when the balance was not zero, on Windows
Source: Microsoft