Microsoft releases Skype 8.79 with a modernized call experience

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Skype

Microsoft today released Skype 8.79 update with a modernized call experience on desktop and web, improved contact filter experience on mobile apps and more. Find the full change log below.

Change log of Skype v8.79:

Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Web 

  • Call me maybe:?And enjoy a modernized call experience.

  • The old switcharoo: You now have more options to customize your call view.

  • Bug fixes and stability improvements.?We got rid of some bugs for you.

 Skype for Android, iPhone, and iPad 

  • They say we need to work on our filter:?So we modernized its look.

  • Bug fixes and stability improvements.?We got rid of some bugs for you.

What’s fixed? 

  • Skype crashing on ending calls

  • Notification action not opening chat on iPhone

  • The app was refreshing when attempting to add more funds, when the balance was not zero, on Windows

Source: Microsoft

