Microsoft makes single sign-on (SSO) free for all Azure AD customers

Single sign-on (SSO) allows enterprise users to use only one set of credentials for number of applications and services. This reduces the number of sign-in prompts for employees and enables one-click access to popular apps such as Concur, SAP, and Workday in addition to Office 365 and Azure. Microsoft yesterday announced that it is extending the ability to use Azure AD single sign-on for an unlimited number of cloud apps for free. This offer is applicable even to Azure AD Free plan customers.

This change allows any enterprise organization using a subscription of a commercial online service such as Azure, Office 365, Dynamics and Power Platform to enable SSO for all their cloud apps.

It is also important to note that multi-factor authentication (MFA) along with security defaults is already free across all Azure AD customers. Microsoft yesterday also announced several new features to make it easier for IT admins to secure and manage access. You can read about them below.