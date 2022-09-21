Microsoft shares exciting updates for developers and Windows 11 users

Microsoft has recently made some exciting announcements related to the Microsoft Store and Windows 11. The software giant has announced that the Amazon Appstore for Windows 11 will be available in 31 new countries in the next few weeks. It means users in these markets will have more than 20,000 Android apps and games, including popular apps like Kindle, Audible, FlipaClip, Lutron, and more.

The 31 new countries that will get access to the Amazon Appstore are Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the United Kingdom, United States. Users will now find Android apps in editorials and search results. Not only that, but you will also be able to share a link to your favorite Android apps with your friends. You can check out the complete list of the 31 new countries here.

Microsoft has also shared that it has started onboarding developers to the Microsoft Store Ads pilot where they will be able to create ad campaigns in the Microsoft Store by using Microsoft Advertising. Another important announcement for Windows 11 users is the availability of new apps and games in the Microsoft Store. The Redmond giant has announced a new integration with Amazon Prime Video to an expanded and great catalog of titles. However, this is currently available to Windows Insiders only.

The company has also notified that it will launch a new unified OneNote app on the Microsoft Store this month. The software giant has also announced that China’s popular Bilbili video community app is also available on the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft also has some important announcements for gamers. Thanks to its latest installation improvements, Xbox Game Pass members can now access local game files and install mods for many of their favorite games. Also, it is now easier for Game Pass members to find games included with their membership or on sale.

Microsoft has also promised that it will share other updates on the Microsoft Store with the release of the latest version of Windows 11 in October.