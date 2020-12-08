Microsoft SharePoint now has 200 million monthly active users in the cloud

Microsoft today announced that SharePoint now has more than 200 million monthly active users in the cloud. Microsoft mentioned that SharePoint usage doubled in the last year. SharePoint today powers content collaboration, document management and content protection and more recently content intelligence across Microsoft 365.

We have had a bold vision for content collaboration from day one in SharePoint and brought that to many more customers and partners with the broad availability of Microsoft cloud services in 2011. Your feedback and support over the last decade has enabled us to invest in the most flexible cloud content services platform—built on Microsoft Azure and the Microsoft Graph—and deliver many new experiences. In the last year, as the world has pivoted to remote work, organizations of all sizes accelerated their adoption of Microsoft 365 and all of our SharePoint powered experiences to skyrocket—SharePoint sites, Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, Office, custom PowerApps and SPFx apps, and more. -Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365.

Also, Microsoft was recently recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Content Services Platforms Magic Quadrant for 2020. Microsoft was placed highest in Ability to Execute and is placed higher on both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Source: Microsoft