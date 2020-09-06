Microsoft announces changes to Microsoft Services Agreement

Microsoft recently notified users about the upcoming changes to the Microsoft Services Agreement. Microsoft is making these updates to clarify its terms and ensure that they remain transparent for you, as well as to cover new Microsoft products, services and features. The new changes to Microsoft Services Agreement will take effect on 1 Oc?to?ber 20?20.
You can find the summary of the most notable changes to the Microsoft Services Agreement below.
- In the header, we’ve updated the publication date to 1 August 2020 and the effective date to 1 October 2020.
- In the Your Content section, we’ve clarified that when you share Your Content with other people, they will be able to use it for the purpose for which you provided it to them. We’ve also removed a reference to HealthVault because we no longer offer HealthVault as a Service.
- In the Code of Conduct section, we’ve clarified spam and added phishing as another example of harmful conduct. Spam is unwanted or unsolicited bulk email, postings, contact requests, SMS (text messages), instant messages or similar electronic communications. Phishing is sending emails or other electronic communications to fraudulently or unlawfully induce recipients to reveal personal or sensitive information, such as passwords, dates of birth, National Insurance number, passport numbers, credit card information, financial information or other sensitive information, or to gain access to accounts or records, exfiltration of documents or other sensitive information, payment and/or financial benefit.
- In the Kids and Accounts section, we’ve clarified that by creating a Microsoft account or using the Services, you and your parent or guardian accept and agree to be bound by these terms and you represent that you have either reached the age of “majority” or “legal responsibility” where you live or your parent or legal guardian agrees to be bound by these Terms on your behalf.
- In the Closing Your Account section, we’ve removed a provision that we may temporarily prevent creation of an account associated with the email address you provided.
- In the Payment Terms section, we’ve clarified that we reserve the right to issue refunds or credits at our sole discretion unless otherwise required by law. We’ve also clarified information for Israeli customers about cancellations and refunds for the Services.
- In the Contracting Entity, Choice of Law and Location for Resolving Disputes section, we’ve clarified that if you live in (or, if a business, your principal place of business is in) the Middle East, Africa or in Europe excluding the European Union (EU), Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, and you are using free portions of the Services (such as Bing and MSN), you are contracting with Microsoft Corporation, One Microsoft Way, Redmond, WA 98052, USA, except that if you are using free portions of Skype, you are contracting with Microsoft Ireland Operations Limited, One Microsoft Place, South County Business Park, Leopardstown, Dublin 18, Ireland. In the Asia and South Pacific subsection, we’ve also updated the contracting entity to Microsoft Regional Sales Pte Ltd. for customers that paid to use a portion of the Services, or are using the free Outlook.com service in Singapore or Hong Kong.
- In the Xbox section and throughout the Terms, we’ve updated the Xbox heading, changed Xbox Live to refer to Xbox online service, and refer to Xbox consoles, rather than Xbox One and Xbox 360 consoles. We’ve updated “Xbox Services” to include the Xbox online service, Xbox Game Studios games (including Mojang Games), applications, subscriptions, services and content provided by Microsoft. We’ve also clarified what Microsoft can do if you sign in to your Xbox Services account to access a non-Microsoft Service (for example, a non-Microsoft game publisher of Third-Party Apps and Services).
- In the Microsoft Family Features section, we’ve updated the section to include reference to Microsoft Family Safety.
- In the Store section and the Office Services section, we’ve updated specific references to Office 365 to refer to Microsoft 365 and have clarified that use of apps, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneDrive, Access and Publisher in Microsoft 365 Family, Microsoft 365 Personal and any other Microsoft 365 subscription Services is governed by supplemental licence terms located at https://aka.ms/useterms together with these Terms.
- In the Microsoft Health Services section, we’ve removed reference to HealthVault because we no longer offer HealthVault as a service.
- In the Digital Goods section, we’ve clarified that through Microsoft Groove, Microsoft Films & TV, Store, Xbox Services and any other related and future services, Microsoft may enable you to obtain, listen to, view, play or read (as the case may be) music, images, video, text, books, games or other material (“Digital Goods”) that you may get in digital form.
- In the Microsoft Rewards section, we’ve updated reference to specific hyperlinks that relate to redeeming rewards, added instructions on how to opt out of the Rewards Programme, and also clarified Microsoft’s options if you are ineligible to receive a Reward for legal reasons (such as export laws).
- In the Azure section, we’ve clarified that your use of the Azure service is governed by the terms and conditions on the Microsoft Azure Legal Information page at https://aka.ms/AA7z67v.
- In the Notices section, we’ve made clarifying changes to our copyright and trademark notices. We’ve also removed reference to licence information regarding stock quotes and index data used by some Services.
- In the Standard Application Licence Terms section, we’ve clarified that some provisions are subject to applicable laws.
- Throughout the Terms, we’ve made changes to improve clarity and address grammar, typos, identify and update hyperlinks, and other similar issues.
Source: Microsoft
