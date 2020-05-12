Microsoft Build will be a very different experience this year from last, but Microsoft is doing their bit to make virtual attendees feel a greater sense of the occasion.

When early registrants come home today they are likely to find a nice package from Microsoft on their doorstep containing all kinds of Build 2020 swag.

Gallery

The package being sent out free of charge, include:

Welcome card

Bamboo Lunch Box

Lanyard and badge

Sticker Sheet x2

Socks (yes, really)

The gift is especially awesome since registration is free this year, with likely many more people signing up.

Build, scheduled for May 19-21, itself will also be more focussed on developers rather than the media attending, focusing on products and technologies rather than the big picture. This means all the keynotes will also be shorter. They are expected to focus on artificial intelligence technologies, the Azure cloud, and the Microsoft 365 cloud.

The full agenda can be seen here.

Thanks Peter for the tip.