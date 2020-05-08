This year Build 2020 is being held as a free online-only event, making it much more accessible than previously.

Registration is free and today Microsoft published the agenda for the event.

As usual, Satya Nadella will be holding a keynote, but it is expected to be much shorter and more directed at developers than before.

Build,  scheduled for May 19-21, itself will also be more focussed on developers rather than the media attending, focusing on products and technologies rather than the big picture. This means all the keynotes will also be shorter. They are expected to focus on artificial intelligence technologies, the Azure cloud, and the Microsoft 365 cloud.

See the agenda below:

PDTExperiences
8:00 AMMicrosoft Build digital event begins
8:20 AMEmpowering every developer, with Satya Nadella
8:40 AMImagine Cup
9:00 AMEvery developer is welcome, with Scott Hanselman and guests
10:15 AMAzure for every developer, with Scott Guthrie and guests
11:00 AMBuilding the tools for modern work, with Rajesh Jha and guests
12:30 PMDigital Breakouts with live Q&A
4:45 PMSocial Hour: Mix, Mingle, and Celebrate
5:20 PMEmpowering every developer, with Satya Nadella
5:40 PMImagine Cup
6:00 PMEvery developer is welcome, with Scott Hanselman and guests
7:30 PMDigital Breakouts with live Q&A

Below is Day 2’s agenda:

PDTExperiences
12:15 AMAzure for every developer, with Scott Guthrie and guests
1:00 AMNew ways to work and learn, with Rajesh Jha and guests
2:00 AMDigital Breakouts with live Q&A
9:45 AMThe future of tech, with Kevin Scott and guests
10:30 AMAsk Scott Guthrie, with Scott Guthrie
11:30 AMPower Platform for developers, with James Philips
12:30 PMDigital Breakouts with live Q&A
6:30 PMSocial Hour: Mix, Mingle, and Celebrate
7:30 PMThe future of tech, with Kevin Scott and guests
8:15 PMPower Platform for developers, with James Philips
9:30 PMDigital Breakouts with live Q&A

Breakout sessions should be listed in the usual Build app.

Via Neowin

