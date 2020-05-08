This year Build 2020 is being held as a free online-only event, making it much more accessible than previously.

Registration is free and today Microsoft published the agenda for the event.

As usual, Satya Nadella will be holding a keynote, but it is expected to be much shorter and more directed at developers than before.

Build, scheduled for May 19-21, itself will also be more focussed on developers rather than the media attending, focusing on products and technologies rather than the big picture. This means all the keynotes will also be shorter. They are expected to focus on artificial intelligence technologies, the Azure cloud, and the Microsoft 365 cloud.

See the agenda below:

PDT Experiences 8:00 AM Microsoft Build digital event begins 8:20 AM Empowering every developer, with Satya Nadella 8:40 AM Imagine Cup 9:00 AM Every developer is welcome, with Scott Hanselman and guests 10:15 AM Azure for every developer, with Scott Guthrie and guests 11:00 AM Building the tools for modern work, with Rajesh Jha and guests 12:30 PM Digital Breakouts with live Q&A 4:45 PM Social Hour: Mix, Mingle, and Celebrate 5:20 PM Empowering every developer, with Satya Nadella 5:40 PM Imagine Cup 6:00 PM Every developer is welcome, with Scott Hanselman and guests 7:30 PM Digital Breakouts with live Q&A

Below is Day 2’s agenda:

PDT Experiences 12:15 AM Azure for every developer, with Scott Guthrie and guests 1:00 AM New ways to work and learn, with Rajesh Jha and guests 2:00 AM Digital Breakouts with live Q&A 9:45 AM The future of tech, with Kevin Scott and guests 10:30 AM Ask Scott Guthrie, with Scott Guthrie 11:30 AM Power Platform for developers, with James Philips 12:30 PM Digital Breakouts with live Q&A 6:30 PM Social Hour: Mix, Mingle, and Celebrate 7:30 PM The future of tech, with Kevin Scott and guests 8:15 PM Power Platform for developers, with James Philips 9:30 PM Digital Breakouts with live Q&A

Breakout sessions should be listed in the usual Build app.

Via Neowin