Microsoft says Windows 11 upgrade banner on ineligible Windows 10 PCs is a mistake

Microsoft finally confirmed a recent incident showing Windows 11 upgrade banner on ineligible devices. As it turns out, the ad was a mistake, and the software giant described it as “an inaccurate upgrade.” It added that the issue was finally fixed on Friday and that affected users do not need to do any additional actions to resolve this.

Windows 11 free upgrade being offered to unsupported Windows 10 devices/VMs? Screenshots from a Windows 10 22H2 VM that does not meet the Windows 11 system requirements, big ones being TPM (none) and RAM (2 GB) pic.twitter.com/VNNswgMLiC — PhantomOcean3?? (@PhantomOfEarth) February 23, 2023

Windows enthusiast PhantomOcean3 (@PhantomOfEarth) first shared the problem on Twitter and was affirmed by other users. As shown in the screenshots shared, Windows was seemingly pushing a Windows 11 upgrade to Windows 10 machines despite not meeting requirements.

“Some hardware ineligible Windows 10 and Windows 11, version 21H2 devices were offered an inaccurate upgrade to Windows 11,” Microsoft confirmed. “These ineligible devices did not meet the minimum requirements to run Window 11. Devices that experienced this issue were not able to complete the upgrade installation process.”

The company said it was first detected Thursday this week but was resolved on the same day. However, it noted that the fix might take one to two days to propagate to all affected devices. According to its Windows health dashboard page, this only affected client platforms, including Windows 10, version 22H2; Windows 11, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H2; and Windows 10, version 20H2.

Were you one of those who experienced this issue on Windows 10? Tell us about your experience.