Microsoft is planning a significant cosmetic facelift to Windows 10 with the coming Sun Valley update and a recent job posting suggests Microsoft sees this as a major improvement to the Windows user experience.

The job posting notes:

The Interactive eXperiences Platform (IXP) Team in Windows is responsible for the core Composition, Rendering and Input platforms that the UX of Windows and all Windows apps is built upon; from the Windows Start Menu, to Office, from Edge to your favorite Windows apps. We also own much of the Win32 API and infrastructure underlying all Windows features and apps. This team brought Touch to Windows, Precision Touchpads to Windows Laptops, and Windows Ink to the 2:1 device. We are now on a multi-year journey to revolutionize the Windows UX platform by delivering best interactive experiences, showcasing cutting-edge hardware.

The posting continues to explain that Microsoft’s Project Reunion, which is their effort to provide modern controls for Windows apps, would play a major role in the effort, saying:

We have a great opportunity for a Program Manager in our team to help define, design, plan, build major improvements to the Windows UX platform, and deliver future OS technologies and features via Project Reunion. You will help many parties learn and adopt our new platform innovations, including 1st party OS and application teams across Microsoft, as well as many 3rd party app vendors and developer communities.

The post suggests that Microsoft’s User Experience team are mainly looking at cosmetic rather than fundamental changes to future versions of Windows, a platform that has become somewhat stagnant in terms of UX innovation. With the cancellation of Windows 10X, do our readers think Microsoft should be more ambitious? Let us know below.

via WindowsLatest