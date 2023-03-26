Microsoft says it will launch Bing Chat’s number one feature request

The Bing Chat found itself back in the headlines once again after Microsoft launched image generating capability with text inputs last week. Besides image generation capability, the developer team of the new Bing chatbot is working on what it labeled “the number one feature request.”

Mikhail Parakhin, CEO of Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft, has revealed that “Chat History” is the number one feature request of Bing Chat. And the company is currently working on it. It appears that the software giant is quite close to finishing the development. Parakhin, in reply to a tweet, said, “everyone is trying to accelerate shipping of the Chat History.”

Parakhain has not revealed how Chat History will work. So, we do not know how much of your past chat records it will remember and for how long. Hopefully, we will learn about those details soon, as Microsoft is trying hard to launch it.

Microsoft’s CEO of Advertising and Web Services has also revealed that the company is not prioritizing adding the microphone icon to Bing Chat on desktop. This is because, as noted by Parakhin, it’s “just rarely used on desktop.” Had Microsoft added the microphone icon, it would have been possible for desktop users to use their voices to deliver text inputs to the chatbot, just like mobile users do.

Just had a status review with the team, everyone is trying to accelerate shipping of the Chat History – this is the number one feature request. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 24, 2023

However, it is worth remembering that the Bing chatbot is still in preview, with availability limited to those who signed up for the Bing joinlist. You need to use your Microsoft account to sign up. Also, make sure the Microsoft account has important details, such as birthdays, before signing up. Microsoft will let you through the joinlist quickly if you do everything correctly.