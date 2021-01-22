Microsoft and SAP to integrate Microsoft Teams with SAP’s intelligent suite of solutions

Microsoft and SAP already have a close working relationship. Last year, both the companies announced a new extensive go-to-market partnership to accelerate cloud migration of joint customers. Today, Microsoft and SAP announced expanded partnership to accelerate the adoption of SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure. Both the companies also announced plans to integrate Microsoft Teams with SAP’s intelligent suite of solutions including SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Customer Experience. These integrations are planned for availability in mid-2021.

SAP and Microsoft will provide customers with:

Simplification when moving on-premise editions of SAP ERP to SAP S/4HANA in the cloud. In addition to the industry-specific journey maps to the cloud and reference architectures, SAP and Microsoft will continue to co-innovate around SAP S/4HANA on Azure.

In addition to product integration work, SAP, Microsoft and system integrator partners will continue to provide digital enterprise roadmaps for customers. This includes immediate and actionable reference architectures and technical guidance to help customers on their journey to the cloud. Increased investments in platform and infrastructure. The companies will further develop automated migrations, improved operations, monitoring and security.

“The case for digital transformation has never been more urgent,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. “By bringing together the power of Azure and Teams with SAP’s solutions, we will help more organizations harness the power of the cloud so they can more quickly adapt and innovate going forward.”

“New ways of working, collaborating and interacting completely transform how we operate,” said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE and member of the Executive Board. “By integrating Microsoft Teams across our solution portfolio, we will bring collaboration to the next level, jointly determining the future of work and enabling the frictionless enterprise. Our trusted partnership with Microsoft is focused on continuously advancing customer success. That’s why we are also expanding interoperability with Azure.”

Source: Microsoft