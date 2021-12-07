Report: Microsoft and Samsung working together on an AR hardware project

Back in 2019, Microsoft launched the HoloLens 2 AR headset targeting the enterprise market. Due to several limitations of the current hardware technologies, Microsoft decided not to focus on the consumer market with HoloLens 2. In an interview, Microsoft’s Alex Kipman admitted that HoloLens technology is not ready —in terms of comfort, in terms of immersion, in terms of value- for consumers.

Today, The Elec (South Korean website) reported that Microsoft and Samsung are working together on an AR hardware project. This joint project was started sometime in the summer this year and will last two years. The commercial product based on this project is expected to be released in 2024.

According to the report, multiple divisions of Samsung including Samsung Display, Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung SDI are involved in this project. The report also speculates that Samsung will likely be the hardware manufacturer of this AR product.

Source: The Elec