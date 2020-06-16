From the early part of the year, Microsoft has been working in public on a new version of Microsoft Launcher with a completely new code base.

This version of Microsoft Launcher has been rebuilt on a new codebase to make new features possible – such as Dark Mode, Landscape Mode, and numerous performance improvements (speed,to load,low memory, utilization, battery, optimization, and fluent animation). Additionally, this version only contains a subset of the standard features from the main app. You may wish to search for and download our primary “Microsoft Launcher” app on Google Play for the most reliable and complete experience.

Over the last few months Microsoft has been working on closing the feature gap between the new version and the old app, and with most of the old features now in place, Microsoft is taking the next step.

DrWindows reports that Microsoft has started rolling out the Microsoft Launcher Preview app to Microsoft Launcher beta users.

The new app is still missing some old features such as background blur, but has been generally well-received, and includes such new features as a landscape home screen and support for dual-screen handsets.

You can download the updated Microsoft Launcher Preview app here from Play Store.