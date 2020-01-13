Microsoft Launcher is one of the most loved Android launchers that are available on the Google Play Store. The 4.6 ratings on the Play Store also speak volumes of its success.

Now, in an effort to speed up the development of the Microsoft Launcher, Microsoft has released a new app called Microsoft Launcher Preview on the Google Play Store. This app will give you early access to the features that are coming to the Microsoft Launcher stable app. By doing so, it’ll be easier for Microsoft to collect feedback from those testing the Microsoft Launcher Preview app, thereby making it easier for the company to bring new features quickly to the stable version of the Microsoft Launcher app.

This version of Microsoft Launcher has been rebuilt on a new codebase to make new features possible – such as Dark Mode, Landscape Mode, and numerous performance improvements (speed?to load,?low memory?utilization, battery?optimization?and fluent animation). Additionally, this version only contains a subset of the standard features from the main app. You may wish to search for and download our primary “Microsoft Launcher” app on Google Play for the most reliable and complete experience.

Microsoft Launcher Preview Features

Give your phone a new look Personalize your apps with custom icon packs, and use adaptive icons to give your phone a consistent look and feel.

Enjoy Bing daily images as your wallpaper, or use your own photos. Dark Theme Microsoft Launcher supports Dark theme for your viewing pleasure. Select dark theme for comfort of use at night or in low light environments. This feature?is compatible with Android?phone’s?dark mode settings. Landscape mode Microsoft Launcher supports horizontal orientation?to enhance your viewing preference.

You can download the Microsoft Launcher Preview app from this link, or you can visit the Google Play Store and search for the app.

via: ALumia